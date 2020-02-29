Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets little help in loss

Varlamov made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

Despite the final score, Varlamov played well in this one -- Boston's two goals in the first period came on a borderline goalie interference non-call and a deflection off former Bruin blueliner Johnny Boychuk, and the netminder turned aside all 12 shots he faced in a scoreless second period to keep the Isles close before the wheels came off for the club in the third. That kind of luck has been par for the course for Varlamov in February, though -- he finishes the month with a 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage, but only a 4-5-1 record to show for it.