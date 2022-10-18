Varlamov will guard the home goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov watched from the bench as Ilya Sorokin split results in the first two games of the season. It'll be Varlamov's turn in the third game of the campaign against a Sharks team that is winless through four contests, scoring just six goals in those games. It's a favorable matchup for the 34-year-old goalie.
