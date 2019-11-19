Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets nod in Pittsburgh

Varlamov is expected to start Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh after he was the first goalie off the ice, Newsday's Andrew Gross reports.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. The Islanders continue to rotate Varlamov and Thomas Greiss in net, and that approach has the team off to a 14-3-1 start. Varlamov blew a 3-0 lead in the third period to the Penguins when these two teams last met on Nov. 7, so he'll be looking to avenge that overtime loss.