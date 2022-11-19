Varlamov will be between the road pipes versus Dallas on Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

It will be the second start in three games for Varlamov, who stopped 36 shots Monday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa. Overall. he is 4-2-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Varlamov will face Dallas, who are atop the Central Division standings with a 10-5-2 record, averaging 3.88 goals per game.