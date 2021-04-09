Varlamov will start between the pipes in Friday's home game versus the Rangers, NHL.com reports.

Varlamov was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against the Capitals, turning aside all 29 shots he faced en route to a narrow 1-0 victory. The 32-year-old goaltender will try to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this year, 12th in the NHL.