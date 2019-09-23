Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Monday

Varlamov will be between the pipes for Monday's preseason clash with Detroit, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov will get the full game Monday after splitting duties with Christopher Gibson against Detroit on Friday. In that outing, the netminder stopped 15 of 16 shots in the first two periods. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, the Russian will likely see the bulk of the starts, but may have to share games with Thomas Greiss.