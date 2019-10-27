Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Sunday

Varlamov will man the crease for Sunday's contest against the Flyers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

As expected, Varlamov will get his turn after Thomas Greiss played against the Senators on Friday. The two Islanders netminders have alternated each game this season and the team will likely roll will that strategy all season.

