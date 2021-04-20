Varlamov will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been the backup behind Ilya Sorokin for the last two games and will make his first start since April 15 on Tuesday. The 32-year-old owns a .922 save percentage and 2.24 GAA in 29 appearances this season. He's 2-1-0 against the Rangers this season and has allowed just three goals on a combined 89 shots in those three games.