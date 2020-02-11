Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Varlamov will patrol the crease for Tuesday's home contest against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov is currently stuck in his worst slump of the season, winning just one of his last six outings with a 3.77 GAA and .881 save percentage during that span. Still, the 6-foot-2 netminder is sporting a 2.58 GAA and .915 save percentage for the season. Varlamov won his only other start against the Flyers this season, allowing three goals on 31 shots in October.
