Varlamov will be between the pipes against the Capitals on Wednesday's Game 1, Mike Vogl of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov went 3-1 with a 1.77 GAA in four games versus the Panthers in the play-in round. The netminder never faced more than 30 shots in a game during that series but may face significantly more rubber from Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. Given the star power in the opposing bench, Varlamov could see low utilization rates in DFS contests.