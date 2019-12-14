Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod

Varlamov is listed as a player to watch in Brian Compton's NHL.com game preview, indicting he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's home matchup with the Sabres.

Varlamov has been unbeatable thus far in the month of December, picking up three consecutive wins while posting an outstanding 1.30 GAA and .958 save percentage. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a hot Buffalo team that's won three straight games.