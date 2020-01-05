Play

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Getting no support right now

Varlamov made 20 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Varlamov has lost two straight, but the losses weren't on him. His teammates have only scored once in those two outings. Varlamov remains an elite fantasy goaltender. The Isles will rebound. And his numbers will continue to be strong.

