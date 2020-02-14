Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gives up two goals in relief
Varlamov stopped 16 of 18 shots in a relief appearance in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Nashville.
Varlamov replaced Thomas Greiss after Greiss allowed three goals on eight shots. The loss will not be credited to Varlamov whose record on the season remains at 17-9-4. After Greiss's struggles Thursday, it's likely Varlamov will start Saturday's game in Vegas, though no announcement has come from Islanders' head coach, Barry Trotz.
