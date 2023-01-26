Varlamov made 36 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Varlamov did what he could to keep his team in this one, but the Islanders couldn't dig out of a 2-0 hole and fell to 1-7-3 over their last 11 games. Both Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin generally give the Islanders a chance to win, but unless the anemic offense in front of them picks things up, it will be hard for the team to work its way back into playoff contention.