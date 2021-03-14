Varlamov turned aside 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

Two early third-period tallies by Kieffer Bellows turned a 2-1 deficit into a one-goal win for Varlamov and the Islanders. It was the fourth consecutive victory for the 32-year-old Varlamov, who has allowed two goals or fewer in each of those games while posting a sparkling .946 save percentage. With a rematch just around the corner already on Sunday, look for Varlamov to get a day off in favor of creasemate Ilya Sorokin.