Varlamov stopped 30 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Flyers.

Varlamov may be second fiddle to Ilya Sorokin, but he's still proved to have value for fantasy managers. He's been at a .909 save percentage or better in his last four starts and has a .911 save percentage through 24 games on the season.

