Varlamov registered 30 saves in a 2-0 victory over the Rangers on Monday.

Varlamov was completely dialed in, blanking the Blueshirts for the second time on the season. It was his third goose egg overall, with the first two coming in his opening two starts of 2020-21. Varlamov hit a brief speed bump at the end of January but has since won back-to-back starts to improve to 5-2-1 with a sterling 1.88 GAA and .932 save percentage. Varlamov and the Rangers have three days off before Thursday's tilt with Pittsburgh.