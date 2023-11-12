Varlamov made 24 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

He made some incredible saves, including a highlight-reel diving save on Nicolas Aube-Kubel in the second period, but Nick Dowd hammered in the rebound for a 2-1 lead. Varlamov's teammates couldn't solve Hunter Shepard at the other end, despite having a lot of offensive zone time and many good looks. Varly has lost two consecutive games and allowed seven goals in that span after ringing up two shutouts in the previous two games. But Ilya Sorokin is also struggling with a 1-2-3 record and 24 goals allowed in his last six starts. Playing time will likely continue to be distributed as in the past, given that both men as scuffling. But if Varly gets hot, he could get a short-term boost.