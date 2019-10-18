Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Grounds Jets in Winnipeg

Varlamov stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Nikolaj Ehlers opened the scoring with a power-play marker at the 13:12 mark of the first period, but Varlamov was flawless the remainder of the game. Since losing his first two starts of 2019-20, the 31-year-old has posted back-to-back wins and now holds a 2-2-0 record on the year. Varlamov could very well wind up starting Saturday's contest in Columbus, considering how good he looked in Winnipeg, but as of now, the team has yet to make an official announcement on who it will have between the pipes when the Blue Jackets look to defend home ice.