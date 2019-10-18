Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Grounds Jets in Winnipeg
Varlamov stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
Nikolaj Ehlers opened the scoring with a power-play marker at the 13:12 mark of the first period, but Varlamov was flawless the remainder of the game. Since losing his first two starts of 2019-20, the 31-year-old has posted back-to-back wins and now holds a 2-2-0 record on the year. Varlamov could very well wind up starting Saturday's contest in Columbus, considering how good he looked in Winnipeg, but as of now, the team has yet to make an official announcement on who it will have between the pipes when the Blue Jackets look to defend home ice.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Stands tall in shootout win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Panthers on Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Yanked from Tuesday's loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.