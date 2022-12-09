Varlamov will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's game in New Jersey, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov turned in a 21-save shutout against Chicago in his last outing, lowering his season GAA and save percentage to 2.52 and .922, respectively. The veteran netminder has stopped a combined 47 of 49 shots over his last two starts. His strong play could carve out a slightly larger role but Ilya Sorokin will still the team's No. 1 option.