Varlamov will guard the home goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.

Varlamov will start the second half of a back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin shut out the Red Wings on Friday. The 34-year-old Varlamov has lost all three of his appearances in January, allowing a combined 10 goals on 83 shots in those outings. The Golden Knights are also playing for the second straight day after losing 4-1 to the Rangers on Friday.