Varlamov will guard the road goal Saturday against Buffalo.
Varlamov, who last played March 11 in a 5-1 loss to Washington, has a record of 11-8-2 this season with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin played in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus. The Sabres rank third in the league this campaign with 3.59 goals per game.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Will backup Friday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Surrenders five goals to Washington•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Spotless against Winnipeg•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Playing time could be sparse•