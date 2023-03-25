Varlamov will guard the road goal Saturday against Buffalo.

Varlamov, who last played March 11 in a 5-1 loss to Washington, has a record of 11-8-2 this season with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin played in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus. The Sabres rank third in the league this campaign with 3.59 goals per game.