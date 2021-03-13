Varlamov will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ilya Sorokin likely will get the nod for Sunday's rematch. While Sorokin has the Islanders excited about the future, Varlamov is still the present. Over his last six games, he's recorded a .936 save percentage and a 5-0-1 record. The Devils have struggled of late, losing seven of the last eight games.