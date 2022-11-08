Varlamov will start Tuesday's road game versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov has alternated wins and losses over his four outings this season. He received no help his last time out in a 3-0 loss to the Red Wings. The 34-year-old will get a tough assignment in a rivalry game, though the Rangers have scored only 14 goals over their last six games.
