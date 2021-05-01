Varlamov will patrol the blue paint for Saturday's home game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov is coming off his sixth shutout of the season Thursday, turning aside all 25 shots the Rangers threw his way. The veteran netminder is 18-9-4 with a strong 2.05 GAA and .928 save percentage through 32 games this season. He's completely dominated the Rangers during their season series, going 4-1-0 while allowing just four goals on 140 total shots.