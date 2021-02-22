Varlamov will protect the home net in Monday's game versus the Sabres, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been one of the league's premier goalies this season. He's put together a .925 save percentage and a 2.07 GAA to couple with a 7-4-2 record. Varlamov is a strong favorite in this contest, as the Sabres rank 27th in the league with 2.36 goals per game this season.