Varlamov turned aside 24 shots during Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

After Anthony Beauvillier scored a couple of first-period goals, Varlamov settled in and made sure Florida was never able to get back into the game. The veteran netminder allowed only eight goals in four games to carry his team into the next round, and the Isles will now await the results of the seeding round-robin games to find out who they'll face.