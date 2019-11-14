Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Hangs on for sixth win

Varlamov turned aside 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

The netminder seemed to have things well in hand when the Isles took a 5-2 lead on an empty netter late in the third period, but Varlamov then got beaten twice in 69 seconds to make things interesting. After losing his first two starts of the season, Varlamov is 6-0-1 over his last seven appearances, and he sports a 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage on the year.