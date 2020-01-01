Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Hangs on for win over Caps

Varlamov stopped 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Half his saves came in the third period as Washington tried desperately to find an equalizer, but Varlamov was up to the task. The 31-year-old didn't lose a game in regulation in December, going 7-0-1, and on the season he sports a 2.43 GAA and .920 save percentage.