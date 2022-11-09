Varlamov turned aside 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The Blueshirts took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission and looked like they might run away with the game, but Varlamov stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period and the Isles were able to solve Igor Shesterkin in the other crease. Varlamov is now the clear No. 2 netminder behind Ilya Sorokin, and through five starts the 34-year-old has a 2.93 GAA and .913 save percentage, numbers nearly in lockstep with his performance last season.