Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Has himself back-to-back wins

Varlamov made 29 saves Sunday in a 4-1 win over San Jose.

Varlamov has been locked in throughout the month of February and he's been rewarded with five straight starting assignments. Although he's won just the last two of those starts, Varlamov has turned in a sparkling .949 save percentage over that stretch. Matchups with the Rangers, Blues and Bruins loom in the week ahead, but Varlamov appears plenty trustworthy regardless of the opponent.