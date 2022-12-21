Varlamov (lower body) has yet to resume skating, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The fact that Varlamov has yet to resume skating suggests he'll almost certainly miss Thursday's game versus the Rangers at a minimum. Look for Ilya Sorokin to operate as a workhorse in goal for the Islanders until Varlamov is ready to return.
