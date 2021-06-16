Varlamov (undisclosed) went to the Islanders' locker room in the first period of Tuesday's Game 2, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov was ran into after Brayden Point was cross-checked into his crease. The 33-year-old Varlamov then retreated to the locker room to be assessed for an injury. Ilya Sorokin replaced him in goal.