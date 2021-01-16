Varlamov had to leave the ice after taking a puck to the neck before the game Saturday versus the Rangers, Neil Best of Newsday reports.

There is no word yet on whether or not Varlamov will be able to start the contest versus the Rangers. Varlamov pitched a shutout versus the Rangers in the season opener on Thursday and was tapped to start again Saturday. If Varlamov is unable to start, Ilya Sorokin would make his NHL debut instead.