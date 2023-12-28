Varlamov is questionable to face Washington on Friday with an undisclosed injury, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Varlamov is considered day-to-day and may not have started even if healthy enough to play, as Ilya Sorokin has played the majority of the games this season. Still, Varlamov has conceded 10 goals on 65 shots (.846 save percentage) in his last two contests, which could have opened the door for Varlamov to get some added minutes.