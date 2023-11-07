Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the home goal against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Varlamov was unbeatable in his last start Thursday against the Capitals, stopping all 32 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory and his second shutout of the season. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a favorable road matchup with a Wild team that's gone 1-3-1 on the road this year.