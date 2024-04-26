Varlamov will get the starting nod at home for Game 4 against the Hurricanes on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov was initially benched for Game 3 but came on in relief of Ilya Sorokin in the second period, stopping all eight shots he faced. Overall, the veteran backstop is sporting a 2.41 GAA and .915 save percentage through three playoff appearances, losing both of his starts. At this point, if Varlamov puts together a good enough performance to earn a victory in Game 4, thereby staving off elimination, he would almost certainly hold onto the starting gig heading into Game 5 on Tuesday.