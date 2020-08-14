Varlamov will tend the twine for Friday's Game 2 matchup with Washington, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov stopped 24 of 26 shots in a winning effort in Game 1. The 31-year-old netminder split time with backup Thomas Greiss during the regular season but has carried the load for the Isles in the playoffs, as he registered a 4-1 record and 1.81 GAA in five outings.