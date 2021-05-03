Varlamov will get the starting nod for Monday's tilt in Buffalo, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Varlamov has been a brick wall as of late for the Islanders. Over his last four starts, he's allowed just one goal on a combined 107 shots, giving him a stellar 1.99 GAA and .930 save percentage for the season. The 33-year-old is a perfect 3-0-0 while allowing five goals on 79 shots against the Sabres this season.