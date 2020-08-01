Varlamov will guard the cage during Saturday's Game 1 against the Panthers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Varlamov looked fantastic during Wednesday's exhibition game against the Rangers, stopping all 19 shots he faced while making several highlight-reel saves. The 32-year-old backstop will try to pick up his first win of the playoffs in a matchup with a Florida squad that averaged 3.30 goals per game during the regular season, sixth in the NHL.
