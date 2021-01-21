Varlamov will guard the cage during Thursday's home game versus the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been playing lights out early on this season, posting back-to-back shutouts over the Rangers and the Bruins in his first two starts. The 32-year-old backstop will attempt to remain unbeaten in a home matchup with a New Jersey team that's averaging 2.67 goals per game this campaign, 19th in the NHL.