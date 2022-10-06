Varlamov will guard the home goal versus the Devils in Thursday's preseason game, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov will likely get the whole game, with Ilya Sorokin available as the backup for this contest. Varlamov will likely see a smaller role in 2022-23 after struggling to a 2.91 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 31 games last season.
