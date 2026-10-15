Varlamov will get the starting nod on the road against the Senators on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov gave up three goals on 22 shots in his only other appearance this season, falling 5-2 to the Rangers on Oct. 6. While the veteran netminder isn't going to supplant Ilya Sorokin as the No. 1 option for the Islanders, the coaching staff has expressed its desire to give Varlamov about one start per week, which would equate to roughly around 30 starts over the course of the season.