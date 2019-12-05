Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Thursday

Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vegas and will get the starting nod at home, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov stopped 60 of 61 shots in his last two outings, including a relief performance versus the Blue Jackets on Nov. 30. The Russian figures to continue splitting the duties down the middle with Thomas Greiss for the time being and will likely top out around 50 games played this season.