Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Thursday
Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vegas and will get the starting nod at home, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov stopped 60 of 61 shots in his last two outings, including a relief performance versus the Blue Jackets on Nov. 30. The Russian figures to continue splitting the duties down the middle with Thomas Greiss for the time being and will likely top out around 50 games played this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Limits Wings to one goal•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Detroit•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Perfect in relief•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Kings•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws favorable matchup in LA•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes overtime loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.