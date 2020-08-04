Varlamov will get the starting nod for Tuesday's Game 2 clash with Florida, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov gave up just one goal on 28 shots in Game 1 to give his club the early series lead in the best-of-five matchup with the Panthers. With the win, the netminder shook off a five-game losing streak in which he went 0-2-2 with a 3.85 GAA prior to the league going on hiatus. On the other side, Varlamov is set to square off with Sergei Bobrovsky once again.