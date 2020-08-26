Varlamov will get the starting nod in Wednesday's Game 2 clash with the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov posted his second straight shutout performance in Game 1 and has racked up six wins in his previous seven outings. The Isles are heading into a back-to-back, so it's possible Thomas Greiss takes Game 3 on Thursday, though Varlamov's performances of late should secure him the starting job for both contests.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Back-to-back shutouts•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Blanks Capitals in clincher•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Can't hold early lead•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Looks to stay hot•