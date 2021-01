Varlamov will start versus the Capitals on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov has been superb this season as he has only given up one goal in three starts. However, the Islanders may need that perfection as they have only scored four goals in their last five games. Varlamov also catches a break in this contest as the Capitals will be without Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. They will both miss this game due to COVID-19 protocols.