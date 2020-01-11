Play

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net against Bruins

Varlamov will start Saturday's game against the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov snapped a rare two-game losing streak by shutting out the Avalanche in his last start to improve to 15-5-3. Things only get marginally easier here, as the Bruins boast a top-10 offense with 3.36 goals per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories