Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net for preseason finale

Varlamov will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Rangers, Newsday's Andrew Gross reports.

Varlamov is expected to share time with Thomas Greiss in the regular season, while likely taking about 60 percent of starts. The free-agent acquisition will get one more chance to get comfortable in net with his new team prior to puck drop on Opening Night.

