Varlamov (jaw) will start Monday's game against Boston, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov was hit under the mask by a shot in warmups Saturday and had to miss that contest, but he was cleared for action earlier Monday and will make his return after missing just the one game. He got off to a terrific start prior to sustaining the injury, notching a shutout against the Rangers on Opening Night.
